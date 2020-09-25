Christian Kirk Ruled Out for Cardinals vs. Lions with Groin Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions because of a groin injury, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday.

Kirk has had a quiet start to the 2020 campaign. He had one catch for zero yards in the season-opening victory over the San Francisco 49ers and he two receptions for 57 yards in last week's win over Washington.

The wideout had a strong 2019 season, showing the potential that made him a second-round draft pick in 2018. The Texas A&M product finished last year with 68 catches, 709 yards and three touchdowns. He led the team with 54.5 receiving yards per game.

One problem has been his injury history. Kirk missed three games last year because of an ankle injury after also missing four as a rookie because of a broken foot. It has slowed his development while keeping an important part of the Cardinals offense off the field.

The good news is Arizona has plenty of depth at the position this year that is led by generational talents DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.

KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella could also see extra snaps and targets with Kirk unavailable in this high-powered attack.