Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Extreme Rules 2020 Match Card

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Q: If The Fiend was to recreate The Wyatt Family with three new followers, who would you book to join the stable and why?

While my heart wants The Fiend on his own and far away from a stable similar to The Wyatt Family, there are several talented Superstars on the main roster who could use the rub of working with the former world champion. The three names that immediately spring to mind are Aleister Black, Ruby Riott and Shelton Benjamin.

Individually, each of them is supremely talented but has been cast aside or relegated to supporting roles. With The Wyatt Family, though, they would be focal points on WWE programming and possibly reach the level of success they deserve.

Bonus Question

Q: A lot of notable stars are absent from this card. Book one more match with anyone who has been featured on Raw or SmackDown recently and explain why it would be a good addition.

For once, WWE has booked an entertaining pay-per-view with Extreme Rules. With that said, two athletes I'd like to see added to the card are Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane.

While they aren't currently involved in a feud, throwing them together in an impromptu match would create the potential for a five-star classic. Sane would have to take the loss to the rising star of Belair, who is destined to be one of the greatest female performers in WWE history.