Phillies' Didi Gregorius to Wear Mask During Games Because of Kidney Condition

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius will wear a mask during the 2020 Major League Baseball season as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to reporters, Gregorius announced he is going to use face protection amid the coronavirus pandemic because of a chronic kidney disease that puts him at higher risk for illness:

"I had a really good conversation with the [Phillies'] doctors here. They ask me every day what they can do to make it better for me, so there has been really good communication. We are trying to go through the guidelines and trying to do everything we can do to stay safe. So that's why people see me walking around with a mask on and stuff. I am keeping myself safe, wearing a mask everywhere I go. I've got to keep it on me all the time."

Gregorius did not make it sound like he considered opting out of playing, noting he is "really comfortable" with things because "everybody is following the rules."

Doctors discovered Gregorius had a kidney disorder in 2011 while doing a routine test during spring training when he was in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system. He missed two months that season before returning to the lineup.

Gregorius did note he found a good mask that allows him to breathe normally when on the field: "It has a built-in filter and everything in it, so it feels good for me. I think wearing it will be normal for me. I am playing in it right now so I can get accustomed to it.”

This will be Gregorius' first season with the Phillies after spending the previous five years with the New York Yankees. He signed a one-year deal in December.

The Phillies will open the 2020 season on July 24 at Citizens Bank Park against the Miami Marlins.