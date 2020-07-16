Report: Beth Wilkinson Hired to Review Washington NFL Team's Culture

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Steven Burmeister, right center, an FBI chemist, and U.S attorney Beth Wilkinson, left center, arrive at the federal courthouse in Denver on Monday, May 19, 1997, where Burmeister testified at the trial of Oklahoma City bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh. They are being escorted by an FBI agent, far right, and an unidentified woman, far left, with the Justice Department. Cross examination of Burmeister by McVeigh's defense team is scheduled to continue Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
ED ANDRIESKI/Associated Press

The Washington football team has hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the team's protocols and "conduct a deep dive into the organization's past culture," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It comes after Director of Pro Personnel Alex Santos and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Richard Mann II were both fired earlier this week, per Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. Both front office executives had been with the organization for over 10 years.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2010 NFL Draft 📝

    Who takes Sam Bradford's spot at No. 1 overall?

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Re-Drafting the 2010 NFL Draft 📝

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Tired of the Disrespect

    Cowboys star is frustrated with the media talking down on his game: ‘Check the stats...Put some RESPECT on my name’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Tired of the Disrespect

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available

    Eight players yet to find a landing spot ahead of training camps

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Says 'I'm a Cowboy and Couldn't Be Happier' Amid Contract Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Says 'I'm a Cowboy and Couldn't Be Happier' Amid Contract Rumors

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report