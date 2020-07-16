Report: Beth Wilkinson Hired to Review Washington NFL Team's Culture

ED ANDRIESKI/Associated Press

The Washington football team has hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the team's protocols and "conduct a deep dive into the organization's past culture," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It comes after Director of Pro Personnel Alex Santos and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel Richard Mann II were both fired earlier this week, per Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. Both front office executives had been with the organization for over 10 years.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

