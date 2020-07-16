Kamaru Usman Calls out UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre After Win vs. Jorge Masvidal

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has his eyes on one of the most iconic fighters in the history of mixed martial arts following his unanimous-decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said he would relish the opportunity to fight Georges St-Pierre if the UFC let him pick his next opponent.

It seems unlikely that Usman will get his wish, however, because St-Pierre announced his retirement in February 2019.

"I always said I wanted to retire on my own and not be told to retire," St-Pierre told reporters. "It takes discipline. In combat sports, that's how you should retire. You should retire on top. That is very hard to do. I'm happy I have the discipline and the wisdom to do it."

St-Pierre, 39, is the most dominant welterweight in UFC history with a 20-2 record at 170 pounds in the promotion. He's only fought once in the past six years, when he moved up in weight and defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight title in November 2017.

Usman is undefeated in his UFC career (12-0) and has just one loss in 18 professional fights. The Nigerian Nightmare's run of 12 consecutive wins in the UFC is tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the longest active streak in the company if you don't include Jon Jones (no contest versus Daniel Cormier).