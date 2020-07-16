Broncos Rumors: Justin Simmons Received Contract Offer to Be Top 5-6 Paid Safety

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos felt they provided safety Justin Simmons with a competitive offer, even if they couldn't sign him to a long-term deal ahead of Wednesday's deadline for multiyear contracts.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the proposed deal could have made Simmons the fifth- or sixth-highest paid safety in the league. This projection would likely put him between Devin McCourty ($11.5 million per year) and Earl Thomas ($13.75 million) in average annual salary, per Spotrac.

Simmons will instead play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, making $11.441 million.

     

     

