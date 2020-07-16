Broncos Rumors: Justin Simmons Received Contract Offer to Be Top 5-6 Paid Safety

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos felt they provided safety Justin Simmons with a competitive offer, even if they couldn't sign him to a long-term deal ahead of Wednesday's deadline for multiyear contracts.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the proposed deal could have made Simmons the fifth- or sixth-highest paid safety in the league. This projection would likely put him between Devin McCourty ($11.5 million per year) and Earl Thomas ($13.75 million) in average annual salary, per Spotrac.

Simmons will instead play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, making $11.441 million.

