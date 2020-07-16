Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Kairi Sane and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Is The Queen gearing up for stardom away from the spotlight of WWE?

Charlotte Flair found herself at the forefront of the wrestling rumor mill this week as reports of a potential television project emerged.

The 12-time women's champion and her plans beyond the wrestling ring while recovering from elective surgery leads this week's collection of reports and innuendo from behind the scenes in WWE and All Elite Wrestling, but it is far from the only worthwhile talking point.

What is going on with Kairi Sane and her potential return to Japan? Which original SummerSlam plans are still intact, if any? And are we seeing the genesis of a new Kenny Omega in AEW?

Find out with this collection of rumors from around the wrestling world.