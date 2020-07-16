J.J. Watt Jokes He'll Take 'No Mercy' on Brother Derek When Texans Play Steelers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night and said he won't be taking it easy on his brother and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt when the two teams meet this season.

J.J. joked that he'd take "no mercy" on Derek and that he'd hit him hard enough to send his helmet into the stands for their parents to claim.

Of note, J.J. currently owns bragging rights over Derek after the Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers—Derek's former club—27-20 last season.

This season, the Steelers will host the Texans in Week 3 on Sept. 27. J.J. and Derek won't be the only Watts in that game.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt—a two-time Pro Bowler who posted 14.5 sacks in 2019—will also join the family reunion.

It should be quite the affair for the Watt family.

