Jerami Grant Uses Media Availability to Advocate for Justice for Breonna Taylor

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Jerami Grant #9 of the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 05, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant chose to use his media availability Wednesday to keep the focus on social justice issues.

Grant used his time to remind people that the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor have not been charged or arrested:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

