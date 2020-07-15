Jerami Grant Uses Media Availability to Advocate for Justice for Breonna Taylor

Jerami Grant Uses Media Availability to Advocate for Justice for Breonna TaylorJuly 16, 2020
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant chose to use his media availability Wednesday to keep the focus on social justice issues.
Grant used his time to remind people that the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor have not been charged or arrested:
