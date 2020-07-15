Kobe Bryant Named 2020 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant is already a part of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, and he's also set to be honored in his hometown.

According to Donald Hunt of the Philadelphia Tribune, Bryant was named as one of 16 inductees for the 2020 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. Before dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA level, Bryant was a state champion, McDonald's All-American and the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania high school basketball (2,883 points) at Lower Merion high school.

Former Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball coach Bo Ryan is also among the inductees. Ryan was a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year during his career.

As for Bryant, he went straight to the NBA from high school and became one of the best shooting guards of all-time as a five-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, the 2007-08 league MVP, two-time scoring champion and 18-time All-Star selection.

The Lakers great will be honored for his contributions to Philadelphia during a virtual induction ceremony on Nov. 5. Restrictions on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated such a change.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

The Philadelphia 76ers honored Bryant following his death by putting his No. 33 from his time at Lower Merion on their floor.