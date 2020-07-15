Kobe Bryant Named 2020 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 28: The Philadelphia 76ers honor former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash, by placing his Lower Merion High School jersey on the court prior to the game between the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant is already a part of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, and he's also set to be honored in his hometown. 

According to Donald Hunt of the Philadelphia Tribune, Bryant was named as one of 16 inductees for the 2020 Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. Before dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA level, Bryant was a state champion, McDonald's All-American and the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania high school basketball (2,883 points) at Lower Merion high school.

Former Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball coach Bo Ryan is also among the inductees. Ryan was a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year during his career.

As for Bryant, he went straight to the NBA from high school and became one of the best shooting guards of all-time as a five-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, the 2007-08 league MVP, two-time scoring champion and 18-time All-Star selection.

The Lakers great will be honored for his contributions to Philadelphia during a virtual induction ceremony on Nov. 5. Restrictions on large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated such a change.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The Philadelphia 76ers honored Bryant following his death by putting his No. 33 from his time at Lower Merion on their floor.

Related

    One Reason Not to Trust Each Contender ⚠️

    @AndrewDBailey picks each team's biggest flaw ahead of the restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    One Reason Not to Trust Each Contender ⚠️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Doc Jokes About Bubble Hotline 😂

    'I turned in LeBron yesterday. I turned Pop in today ... we are going to be the only team left when I am done'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doc Jokes About Bubble Hotline 😂

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Wade Clarifies Nick Cannon Tweet

    'I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wade Clarifies Nick Cannon Tweet

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Grizzlies ✍

    Z-Bo, JJJ and more talk to @MirinFader about how ‘the sky is the limit’ for Ja Morant...and how he’s changing Memphis ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Grizzlies ✍

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report