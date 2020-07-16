The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 13

1 of 9

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Both Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige entered Wednesday night as ranked UFC flyweight contenders. And given the way they performed over 25 minutes, neither is going anywhere anytime soon.

Kattar, ranked sixth, and Ige, ranked 10th, exchanged sharp strikes and occasional takedown attempts across five compelling rounds before the better-ranked man emerged with a unanimous decision in their main event match at 125 pounds.

Kattar won by scores of 49-46 on two cards and 48-47 on the third. Bleacher Report agreed with the majority, giving Kattar four rounds to Ige's one.

"I feel like I just went through a five-round fight, but I'm ready for five more," said Kattar, who'd hurt his nose in a fight earlier this year and was bleeding heavily from it by the end of the second round against Ige. "It's tough for it not to get damaged in a fight considering how long I've been doing this."

It was the first UFC main event victory of the New Englander's career, with his only previous trip across 25 minutes having come 11 years ago in the American Steel Cagefighting promotion. It was also Ige's first time past three rounds, and he became the first graduate of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series to headline a UFC card, albeit in a losing effort.

The two fighters were gracious throughout the run-up to the fight and continued that posture afterward. Ige clapped when Buffer read the decision in Kattar's favor and the two teams posed together for a group picture in the Octagon after congratulations were exchanged.

"Calvin is one of the best in the world. He's super slick and his jab was killing me," Ige said. "I had a lot of fun. I tested myself against one of the best. My gas tank felt good. That was a big test in itself. Just like when I lost in my debut, it's all about going back to the drawing board and coming back to winning."

Though the margins in each round were narrow, Kattar had the better of it when it came to striking, landing sharper shots from distance as the shorter Ige struggled to find an effective range.

Ige failed on all nine of his takedown attempts and was outlanded in four of the five rounds. In fact, his right eye was swollen nearly shut by the of the fight.

Kattar had a 23-11 edge in significant strikes in the first round and later had margins of three, 16 and 16 in the third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Ige's lone win came in the second, albeit narrowly, when he had a 10-9 advantage.

Asked by Anik when he expected to return to action, Kattar mentioned Alexander Volkanovski, who successfully defended his featherweight title at UFC 251 on Saturday night.

"The champ says he wants some contenders," Kattar said. "Well, he's got one in me."