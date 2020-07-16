Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dak Prescott, Dallas' Future QB Situation

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott were unable to agree to a deal ahead of Wednesday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions. And because of that, he will join Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins as the only quarterbacks to play a season under the franchise tag.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't any contact between Prescott's side and the Cowboys as the deadline approached.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there were "some late talks" between the player's camp and Dallas, but they "didn't seem to gain much traction."

NFL Network's Jane Slater tweeted that the 26-year-old was "involved at the last minute" to try to get a deal done, but it was "up against" the 4 p.m. ET deadline. That conversation was between Prescott and executive vice president Stephen Jones, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Slater previously reported Tuesday that the Cowboys' final offer was worth $33-35 million per season with more than $100 million guaranteed. Instead, Prescott will make $31.4 million during the 2020 season while playing under the franchise tag.

Prescott is entering his fifth NFL season. He was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, and he's led their offense since then, starting all 16 games in each of his first four years.

In 2019, the Mississippi State product had one of his best showings, passing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, both career highs. However, Dallas went 8-8 and missed the playoffs. And since Prescott has been the Cowboys' starter, they've only notched one postseason victory, despite making it twice and going 13-3 during his 2016 rookie campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although Prescott and the Cowboys can negotiate a long-term deal after the 2020 season, it's possible his time in Dallas could be nearing an end. The team will also have the option to place the franchise tag on him again for the 2021 season, which would cost them "nearly $38 million," per ESPN's Todd Archer.

That's a decision Dallas will have to make at that time, though. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, "there are some outside the organization who believe the Cowboys should move on and find another starting quarterback in the next few years if Prescott doesn't want to take a team-friendly deal."

However, Machota noted it could be "a dangerous game to play," as Dallas may not have the same type of success trying to find a future franchise quarterback as it did with Prescott and Tony Romo.

While these questions are sure to loom large, especially when the next offseason arrives, Prescott and the Cowboys will now try to put the failed negotiation behind them and look for a successful season in 2020.