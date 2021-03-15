    Patriots Post Meme of Belichick's Dog Nike amid Judon, More Free-Agent Contracts

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots have been busy at the unofficial start of NFL free agency Monday, and now we all know who is responsible:

    No free-agent signings can become official until the start of the league year Wednesday, but the Patriots' Twitter account seemingly acknowledged the flurry of activity with the picture of Nike, Bill Belichick's dog. The image was originally taken during the virtual 2020 NFL draft last offseason.  

    The meme comes after New England reportedly agreed to deal with a wide variety of players shortly after free agency opened:

    • WR Kendrick Bourne: three years, $22.5 million (NFL Network's Ian Rapoport)
    • WR Nelson Agholor: two years, $26 million (ESPN's Adam Schefter)
    • TE Jonnu Smith: four years, $50 million (Schefter)
    • DT Davon Godchaux: two years, $16 million (Schefter)
    • LB Matthew Judon: four years, $56 million (NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)
    • S Jalen Mills: four years, $24 million (Schefter)

    Judon is arguably the biggest addition after earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the past two years. Not only did he have 15.5 sacks in this stretch, but he also had 54 quarterback hits and 63 total pressures, per Pro Football Reference, proving his effectiveness even when he doesn't get onto the stat sheet.

    Smith should also play a significant role in the offense, which heavily used tight ends in the past but had limited options at the position last year.

    It might be uncharacteristic for the Patriots to spend big in free agency, but it could be needed to turn things around after a disappointing 7-9 record in 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk

      Rob Gronkowski returning to Tampa on one-year, $10M deal (Schefter)

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor

      New England agrees to two-year, $26M deal with former Eagles and Raiders WR (Rapoport)

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders Sign Yannick Ngakoue

      Las Vegas agrees to two-year, $26M deal with one of the top free-agent pass rushers (Rapoport)

      Raiders Sign Yannick Ngakoue
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Raiders Sign Yannick Ngakoue

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats Singing Kendrick Bourne

      New England continues free agency splurge with three-year, $22.5M deal for 49ers WR (Rapoport)

      Pats Singing Kendrick Bourne
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Pats Singing Kendrick Bourne

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report