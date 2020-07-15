Saints, Pelicans Among Companies Doing 1-on-1 Mentorships with HBCU Students

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 05: A general view of the New Orleans Pelicans logo on the court at the Smoothie King Center on December 05, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints are among the more than 100 companies that took part in recent mentorship programs with students from historically Black colleges and universities.

"It's a one-on-one, face-to-face interaction that is free flowing that allows someone who is more experienced to pour their knowledge into someone who isn't as much and is looking to get into their industry," said Gregory Gibson, the creator of HBCU office hours.

The Pelicans ensured some of the most prominent names in the organization took part to provide help for younger people looking to get into the industry.

Team president Dennis Lauscha, general manager David Griffin and vice president of basketball operations Swin Cash each spent time speaking to students in the area.

"There is a lot of talent coming out of HBCUs, so I would just say cast a wider net to give opportunities," Cash said, "because these young people are hungry, they're focused and they're driven. And I just love the fact that they are our future."

Students from 41 different HBCU were involved in the program.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Saints 2020 Training Camp Preview – Wide Receiver

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints 2020 Training Camp Preview – Wide Receiver

    WWL
    via WWL

    Marcus Williams Ranked Among NFL's Best Safeties

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Marcus Williams Ranked Among NFL's Best Safeties

    John Sigler
    via Saints Wire

    Top Franchise-Tag Candidates in 2021 💰

    Pending free agents most likely to get tagged next offseason

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Top Franchise-Tag Candidates in 2021 💰

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFLPA Fights Against NFI Status for Virus

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFLPA Fights Against NFI Status for Virus

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report