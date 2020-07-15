Saints, Pelicans Among Companies Doing 1-on-1 Mentorships with HBCU Students

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints are among the more than 100 companies that took part in recent mentorship programs with students from historically Black colleges and universities.

"It's a one-on-one, face-to-face interaction that is free flowing that allows someone who is more experienced to pour their knowledge into someone who isn't as much and is looking to get into their industry," said Gregory Gibson, the creator of HBCU office hours.

The Pelicans ensured some of the most prominent names in the organization took part to provide help for younger people looking to get into the industry.

Team president Dennis Lauscha, general manager David Griffin and vice president of basketball operations Swin Cash each spent time speaking to students in the area.

"There is a lot of talent coming out of HBCUs, so I would just say cast a wider net to give opportunities," Cash said, "because these young people are hungry, they're focused and they're driven. And I just love the fact that they are our future."

Students from 41 different HBCU were involved in the program.