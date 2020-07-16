Who Are the Top Tag Team Champions in WWE and WCW History?July 16, 2020
One could argue professional wrestling currently sits in a golden age for tag teams.
WWE alone houses some of the best things running in the industry outright thanks to The New Day, The Usos and Bayley and Sasha Banks, to name just a few.
But looking back at the rich history of tag teams in WWE and WCW, only a handful stick out in legendary terms. Nailing down exactly what makes a tag team work and ascend to such a level is hard to say, but chemistry between the pairing in and out of the ring stands out the most.
Here's a look at the top tag champs in WWE and WCW history.
Harlem Heat
Chemistry being a big part of what makes the greatest-ever tag teams tick helps explain why Harlem Heat classify as legendary.
Real-life brothers Booker T and Stevie Ray formed Harlem Heat, one of the show-stealing aspects of WCW programming for a long time. So much so, the duo had no problems standing tall against other names on this list, as well as dominant figures such as Sting and Lex Luger.
The in-ring dynamic and charisma of the brothers led to them winning tag gold a whopping 10 times, the most in WCW history. While Booker T went on to do giant things as a singles competitor, it's his days as a member of this duo that stand out the most.
Steiner Brothers
The Steiner Brothers were the other can't-miss team in WCW, trotting out a varsity-wrestler gimmick and running roughshod all over the roster.
Scott Steiner, before he was "Big Poppa Pump" and otherwise, was one of the better technical wrestlers in the business right there alongside his brother, Rick. Think two angry, prime Kurt Angles.
Besides the in-ring skill, the dynamic between Scott and Rick's personalities often made for some hilarious moments.
The mixture of ring skill and character work helped them win seven tag titles in WCW and two more in WWE, never mind droves of honors in other companies as they took the wrestling world by storm.
Legion of Doom
WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors were downright dominant in the 1990s as the Legion of Doom, and it didn't take WWE far into the decade to anoint them tag team champs at a monster event like SummerSlam.
Before that, Hawk and Animal ran wild on several different promotions while popularizing the use of facepaint, devastating tandem moves and just looking downright menacing.
Many of the inspirations The Road Warriors authored remain in use today, both in terms of character work and how teams work together in the ring. In fact, they'd hold up incredibly well in a ring this week.
The Hall of Famers didn't hold tag gold often in WWE, but their impact was global as they made the rounds, leaving devastated tag divisions in their wake.
The Hart Foundation
The Hart Foundation consisted of one of the best complementary sets of wrestlers on this list.
Bret "Hitman" Hart was the expert technician, while Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was, well, the anvil. Fittingly, it made for both amazing heel and good-guy work, in the mid-1980s to '90s. The duo were detestable bad guys but once the booking smartly worked in manager Jimmy Hart, it wasn't long before fans were screaming in adoration.
While the two didn't drum up major numbers of tag team runs, they held the belts a long time when they had them. They also stood tall above some intense competition from The British Bulldog and others.
Understandably, Hart went on to have an amazing singles career, but his tag team run was just as beloved.
Edge and Christian
Oftentimes, throwing two singles stars together has been a downfall of modern WWE programming, not a boon.
But best friends who had prior tag team experience together before really dominating the scene? That's a good blueprint.
So it went for Edge and Christian, who fatefully won tag team gold from The Hardys in a classic WrestleMania moment. That was one of seven tag team-gold wins in WWE for the two, and they were the winners of the first-ever Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.
This team was another rare combination of guys who could hold it down on their own as world champs. They amplified each other as a team, heel or face, on the mic or in the ring, and had many historic moments while creating a long-lasting impact on the sport.
The New Age Outlaws
When one thinks of the iconic Attitude Era, The New Age Outlaws are one of the first things to pop up.
"Road Dogg" Jesse James and "Bad Ass" Billy Gun won tag team gold six times as an integral part of D-Generation X, propelling an entire promotion to victory against a heated rival Vince McMahon ended up buying out.
Talk about impactful, right? These two were quite ahead of their time. The mic work was so good and infectious that fans would chant along with them and cheer them until they started working a match itself. Nowadays, all the cool bad guys get cheered.
The goofiness of it all made the resounding success a little hard to see coming. But the mic and character work was so strong it transcended the wrestling business and reached the real world, where their catchphrases live on to this day.
The Outsiders
The Outsiders were another legendary tag team whose presence, mannerisms and ability just made wrestling cool while they were active.
Scott Hall and Kevin Nash could manipulate live crowds like few others during their WCW days. It organically led to the formation of the NWO with Hollywood Hulk Hogan, though Nash and Hall together won tag team gold six times.
In the ring itself, the tandem of Hall's slick, often dirty work and Nash's giant ways made for some fun dynamics against opponents.
But who are we kidding—this was all about the charisma on the mic and the formation of one of the biggest stables of all time that wrestling hasn't come close to matching again.
The Hardy Boyz
What is there to say about The Hardy Boyz that hasn't been said before?
The sky-high daredevils who sacrificed their bodies for tag team dominance and the love of fans held gold everywhere they went and created seemingly endless iconic moments along the way.
It'd be easier to list things Matt and Jeff Hardy didn't accomplish. They were one of the three teams that pioneered the Tables, Ladders & Chairs match. Across all their journeys, they've racked up double-digit tag team title wins. The inclusion of Lita in the mix only led to more amazing character work and unforgettable developments.
Athletic risk-takers who obviously had no problems spawning expansive singles careers off their historic tag team work, few have come close to having the impact of The Hardy Boyz.
The Dudley Boyz
It wasn't easy to see the historic mark Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley would make on the wrestling business when they started up The Dudley Boyz.
But here they are all these years later.
Sarcastic but lethal and willing to put themselves in harm's way to unspeakable lengths to win, the duo drummed up more than 20 tag team championships over various promotions.
They have authored countless infamous moments against others on this list and beyond, looped in hilarious side acts such as Spike Dudley and created lore that will stand the test of time ("Get the tables!").
As far as longstanding success across seemingly countless promotions, number of title wins and keeping fans entertained is concerned, nobody stands close to The Dudley Boyz.