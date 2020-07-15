Packers Announce 2020 Training Camp, Preseason Home Games Won't Have Fans

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers won't permit fans to attend any of their preseason activities, including training camp and home games.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy issued a statement on Wednesday announcing fans won't be allowed at practices, preseason home games and the team's annual family night:

"The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization. But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.

"We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks."

The Packers announced last week they are preparing to have a "significantly reduced" seating capacity for regular-season home games, but "there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season."

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to have discussions about reopening protocols that likely "have to be settled within the next day or two" because players and staff members need to make travel arrangements.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported on July 1 that the NFL is shortening the preseason schedule from four games to two, with each club playing one game at home and one on the road.

All 32 teams are scheduled to begin training camp on July 28. Green Bay will report to Don Hutson Center, the organization's indoor practice facility located in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.