Pacers' Victor Oladipo Hasn't Thought About Contract Amid NBA Restart Decision

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo, who could lose $3 million if he chooses not to play in the NBA's restart in Orlando, said Wednesday that money will play no factor in his decision.

Oladipo told reporters he has "no control" over the situation, which is currently being discussed by the union and league office. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the NBA is fighting to ensure the Pacers do not pay Oladipo for the remainder of the season because they categorize him as a healthy opt-out.

The Pacers are willing to pay Oladipo's salary, regardless of whether he plays.

Oladipo has been practicing with the team since arriving in Orlando. He previously said he was planning to sit out the remainder of the season to ensure he's fully healthy for 2020-21.

"There's a possibility that I could play. I'm just reassessing myself and my body every day...At the end of the day, I'm trying. I'm trying to play. There's no definite answer, but I'm trending upward," Oladipo told reporters.

Oladipo has been limited to 13 games this season after suffering a quad injury in January 2019. He struggled upon his return while looking limited physically, averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.

Oladipo is under contract for $21 million for the 2020-21 season and will be a free agent the following summer.