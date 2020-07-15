AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

In the biggest match of his young career, Sonny Kiss challenged Cody for the TNT Championship in the night's first match.

The American Nightmare caught Kiss with a Disaster Kick early but could only keep his opponent down for a count of two as the cameraman caught Tully Blanchard watching intently from the stands. Fired up by some motivational words from coach Arn Anderson, Cody applied the Full Nelson, searching for a submission victory.

Kiss fought out and fired off a flurry of offense, including a hurricanrana and a cartwheel axe kick Excalibur labeled "Axes and Os." A missed splitting leg drop halted the challenger's momentum but Kiss recovered and delivered his own version of Cross Rhodes for a near-fall.

A 450 splash by Kiss earned another two-count.

The fight spilled onto the ramp, where Cody delivered an Alabama Slam. The champion made a mental error, though, pinning Kiss too close to the bottom rope, which allowed the challenger to drape his foot over it to force the break.

Cody broke out a Vertebreaker for a near-fall as frustration visibly set in. He added a superplex but Kiss kicked out again as Jim Ross continued the narrative that the champion was off his game, even executing sloppy pin-falls.

Cody countered a rollup into a crossface and appeared disgusted when referee Aubrey Edwards forced him to break the hold. With the top turnbuckle exposed, Kiss reversed the champion's momentum, sending him face-first into it and scoring another close two-count.

Kiss fired off some strikes but Cody countered into Cross Rhodes to score the successful title defense.

Result

Cody defeated Kiss

Grade

B

Analysis

Excalibur made a great point after the match, suggesting the pace Cody set for himself as TNT champion might be catching up with him.

That was certainly a story that played out over the course of the contest as Cody grew more and more frustrated with every near-fall. He entered the match as the clear favorite but found out very quickly that Kiss was going to throw everything he had at the champion in the biggest opportunity of his career.

From Arn Anderson chewing him out at ringside, to Jim Ross and the commentary team critiquing the little mistakes he made through, Cody told the story of a champion whose own hubris and potential burnout is slowly getting the best of him.

We already heard the second-generation star knock on The Elite for not having his back. Given his actions in this one at different points, one has to wonder just how long it will be until The American Nightmare undergoes a full heel turn.

Major props to Kiss, who turned in a performance reflecting the enormity of the moment.

This was easily his best match to date in AEW and he never looked nervous or overwhelmed. He was crisp, showed great fire and was great as the plucky underdog doing just enough to stay in the fight. Who knows what the future holds for Kiss, but he certainly earned another look with his performance here.