Yannick Ngakoue Rumors: DE Discussed Contract with Teams, Jags Holding Up Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Yannick Ngakoue is reportedly doing all he can to facilitate a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team doesn't appear to be in a rush to deal the Pro Bowl defensive end.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ngakoue has "engaged in contract discussions with multiple teams" and is "flexible" about potentially playing this season on the franchise tag, but a potential trade is being held up by the Jaguars' "unwillingness" to make a move.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

