Yannick Ngakoue Rumors: DE Discussed Contract with Teams, Jags Holding Up Trade

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Yannick Ngakoue is reportedly doing all he can to facilitate a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team doesn't appear to be in a rush to deal the Pro Bowl defensive end.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ngakoue has "engaged in contract discussions with multiple teams" and is "flexible" about potentially playing this season on the franchise tag, but a potential trade is being held up by the Jaguars' "unwillingness" to make a move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.