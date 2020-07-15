Watch: Tony Khan Talks State of AEW Ahead of Fight for the Fallen

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

AEW's next major event, Fight for the Fallen, takes place a year and a half after the creation of the company. A lot has happened within AEW's walls since January of 2019, so who better to talk about it than president Tony Khan?

B/R Live spoke to the 37-year-old executive about the upcoming event, the state of AEW 18 months in, how the pandemic has affected them, the high points for the promotion, what he feels they need to work on and the future of the company.

He also discussed what he believes are the defining moments in AEW's history so far.

"The biggest moment overall was extending our media rights," Khan said. "Getting on TNT in the first place obviously, but then extending those rights was the biggest in terms of the state of the company. I think we were very fortunate to get that deal signed two months before the COVID-19 outbreak because things could’ve looked a lot different if we hadn’t.

"In terms of a milestone moment on screen, I think Jon Moxley showing up at Double or Nothing. It was such a classic show already, but there had to be a big payoff and Moxley showing up at the end was it. It wouldn’t have been the same without him … The way the show went with Moxley coming in and wreaking havoc on Chris Jericho and then the way we ended it by having that brawl with Kenny Omega up to the poker chips was the culmination of a lot of great stuff to me."

You can find the full interview below and watch Fight for the Fallen, headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW world championship, at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, on TNT.