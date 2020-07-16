Updated Win-Loss Predictions for Every MLB Team for 60-Game Season

0 of 30

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The 60-game MLB season is nearly upon us. It will be an unprecedented sprint conducted under the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature statistical oddities.

You can argue, as we have, that it isn't even a good thing for the game.

That said, there will be baseball. We'll be watching. And here are our win-loss projections.

These projected standings are generated by B/R and are obviously subject to the whims and vagaries of a truncated campaign, including injuries, unexpected hot streaks and further coronavirus-related opt-outs.