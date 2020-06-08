Time for a Trade? Impact MLB Players Who've Been on Their Current Team Too Long

0 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

With the possible start of the shortened 2020 MLB season in a state of limbo, any trades are obviously on ice.

Still, if we assume baseball will return at some point this year (which is, admittedly, far from certain), it's interesting to speculate about players who could soon be swapped.

Here's a look at a half-dozen impact guys who should be dealt by their current clubs if and when possible, either because they are simply no longer a fit for their present employer or because the sooner they're moved, the higher the return will be. (Or, in some cases, both.)

Most have featured in relatively recent and credible trade rumors, but with so much up in the air, this is obviously based largely on our own speculation.