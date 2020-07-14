Report: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis to Headline Bellator's July 24 Return

Juan DeLeon/Associated Press

Bellator is reportedly coming back July 24, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, and the main event will be Ricky Bandejas taking on Sergio Pettis at bantamweight.

Bandejas (13-3) is coming off two straight knockout victories, defeating Frans Mlambo and Ahmet Kayretli. He made a name for himself in 2018 when he knocked out the touted James Gallagher in the first round.

Pettis (19-5), meanwhile, beat Alfred Khashakyan by first-round guillotine at Bellator 238 in his first fight with the organization. He had previously fought under the UFC umbrella, going 9-5.

Other fights will include Aaron Pico vs. Solo Hatley Jr. and Jordan Mein vs. Jason Jackson. A bantamweight title fight between Juan Archuleta and Patrick Mix had originally been on the card but had to be canceled after Archuleta withdrew.

Pico is 5-3 in his career, losing by knockout in the second round at Bellator 238 versus Daniel Carey. Hatley (8-2) defeated Gaston Bolanos at Bellator 239.

Mein last fought in 2018, defeating Alex Moreno in a UFC on Fox card. He is 31-12 in his career. He'll take on Jackson, who is 11-4 and fresh off a unanimous-decision win over Kiichi Kunimoto at Bellator 236.

Bellator, which has been shut down since its Feb. 22 event in Dublin because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also planning events for Aug. 7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 11 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, per Helwani. The last three dates are not finalized, however.