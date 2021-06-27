Anthony Rizzo Exits Cubs vs. Dodgers Because of Back Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo exited Sunday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to tightness in the left side of his lower back.

He was 0-for-2 with one strikeout prior to exiting. Sergio Alcantara entered the game in place of Rizzo, though he took over at second base. Patrick Wisdom, who was the starting third baseman, shifted over to first, with Eric Sogard moving to third.

This is another setback for the slugger who has dealt with back issues at times during his career. He missed time earlier this season with back concerns.

Still, Rizzo has been fairly durable and played at least 140 games in each of the last seven years outside of the shortened 2020 campaign.

The 31-year-old developed into a reliable leader for the Cubs during that span, which included the franchise's first World Series title since 1908. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and a 2016 Silver Slugger winner who slashed .293/.405/.520 with 27 home runs and 94 RBI in the last full season in 2019.

The first baseman has followed with a .250/.346/.446 slash line with 10 home runs and 32 RBI through 69 appearances in 2021.

If Rizzo is forced to miss significant time, the Cubs could turn toward the versatile Kris Bryant at first base. He also entered the season as the starting third baseman, though, so doing so may force Wisdom into action on the hot corner.