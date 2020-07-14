Broncos' Melvin Gordon Says His 84 Overall Rating in Madden 21 Is 'Wack'

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Melvin Gordon III of the Los Angeles Chargers
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is not pleased with his Madden 21 rating.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, Gordon discussed his overall rating of 84—which is tied for 19th among running backs—and called it "wack" (approximately 44 seconds into the video).

He can at least take solace knowing he is the only running back to have a 90 or better in speed (91), stiff arm (90) and juke move (90), underscoring his overall versatility and ability to beat opposing defenses in a number of ways.

Still, he said "I'm hurt" and noted he plans on asking Madden about his overall number.

Gordon may not be happy with his rating, but it was fair to expect a drop. After all, he was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2018 on the Chargers and tallied a career-best 1,105 rushing yards to go with 12 total touchdowns in 2017.

Yet, he held out at the start of the 2019 campaign and played just 12 games. His 612 rushing yards was the lowest mark of his career since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2015, and his 3.8 yards per carry was his lowest average since he was a rookie.

He will have a chance to prove that season was an anomaly and his rating is too low when he suits up for the Broncos this year.

