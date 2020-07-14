Marlon Moraes, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19; UFC Star Eyes October Fight

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Marlon Moraes, who is the No. 1-ranked UFC bantamweight contender, confirmed he and his wife, Izabella Santiago, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, I got the virus—me and my wife," he said, per Gustavo Faldon of ESPN. "We were very weak, the symptoms were very strong on us. Thank God I didn't need to go to the hospital, but I had to take my wife to the hospital. We spent a day at the hospital. She was treated by them, she took some medicines, then she stayed under observation."

Moraes said neither of his two children tested positive.

Despite the positive test, he said he is looking toward an October bout against Cody Garbrandt.

Garbrandt is No. 4 in the bantamweight rankings and is coming off a knockout win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250.

"The fight [the UFC has] to do now is me versus Cody," Moraes said. "And I think they will put [Aljamain] Sterling to fight Yan and whoever wins between me and Cody will be the next to fight for the belt. The [UFC] is already planning [Moraes-Garbrandt] for October. The fight has already been offered, on my part it has already been accepted, I'm just waiting for the UFC."

As for the positive test, ATT owner Dan Lambert told MMA Fighting that Moraes was tested after calling into the gym when he felt sick.

Moraes is not the only ATT fighter or coach to test positive for the virus, and MMA Fighting noted the gym is now using stricter policies to determine who is allowed inside.