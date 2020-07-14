Nikola Jokic Joins Nuggets at NBA Bubble After COVID-19 Test, Travel Delays

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets announced star center Nikola Jokic joined the team inside the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the two-time All-Star is still awaiting clearance to resume working out.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported in June that Jokic had tested positive for COVID-19 in his native Serbia, which delayed his arrival to the United States for the NBA's restart.

Under the terms of the NBA's health and safety protocol, players flagged for a positive COVID-19 test are placed into isolation. In order to leave isolation, the player has to test negative twice over a period of more than 24 hours.

Haynes reported July 9 that Jokic hit the necessary benchmarks to travel to Florida.

The Nuggets will resume play Aug. 1 against the Miami Heat. Denver is third in the Western Conference at 43-22 and will have eight seeding games to potentially catch the Los Angeles Clippers, who are 1.5 games up in second place.

Jokic's contributions will be integral toward the team's hopes of at least reaching the conference finals. The 25-year-old is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists through 65 games.

He might be displaying a new look when he takes the court in Florida too. Wojnarowski and Windhorst wrote he was down 40 pounds and had "transformed his body during the league's hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic."