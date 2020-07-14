NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Helps Stranded Driver on Florida Interstate in Video

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Helps Stranded Driver on Florida Interstate in VideoJuly 14, 2020
The Big Aristotle lent a big hand to a motorist in Florida who was stranded alongside a stretch of Interstate 75 outside of Gainesville on Monday.
WESH 2 News shared dashcam footage from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office that showed Shaquille O'Neal on the scene where a woman had stopped her vehicle because of a blown tire:
"He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived," the sheriff's office said of O'Neal in a Facebook post. "He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way."
O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic and previously owned a home in Windermere, Florida. The Hall of Famer knows a thing or two about law enforcement, too, after the Broward Sheriff's Office deputized him in March 2019.
