NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Helps Stranded Driver on Florida Interstate in Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal attends The American Express Experience at NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for American Express)
Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The Big Aristotle lent a big hand to a motorist in Florida who was stranded alongside a stretch of Interstate 75 outside of Gainesville on Monday. 

WESH 2 News shared dashcam footage from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office that showed Shaquille O'Neal on the scene where a woman had stopped her vehicle because of a blown tire:

"He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived," the sheriff's office said of O'Neal in a Facebook post. "He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way."

O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic and previously owned a home in Windermere, Florida. The Hall of Famer knows a thing or two about law enforcement, too, after the Broward Sheriff's Office deputized him in March 2019.

Related

    Report: NBA Bubble Hotline Being Used

    Some players have been warned about violations after 'multiple tips' were called into anonymous hotline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Bubble Hotline Being Used

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Lakers ✍️

    @HowardBeck details how LeBron's demands for social justice have made speaking out first nature to NBA players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Lakers ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    2 NBA Players Have COVID-19

    NBA and NBPA announce two players tested positive out of 322 tested since arriving at Disney campus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2 NBA Players Have COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️

    Players, coaches weigh in on why they feel the NBA's COVID-19 safety precautions are working exactly as planned

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report