Kevin Durant's 'The Boardroom' Show Canceled by ESPN After 2 Seasons

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's ESPN+ series, The Boardroom, has been canceled after two seasons.

"The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+," ESPN said in a statement to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. "Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects."

The Boardroom starred Durant, Jay Williams and Durant's agent Rich Kleiman and would involve a series of different guests for each episode. The premise was not dissimilar to HBO's The Shop, though The Boardroom was focused on the business ventures of athletes and tech moguls.

Because the show broadcast on ESPN+, ratings information has not been made available.