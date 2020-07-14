Kevin Durant's 'The Boardroom' Show Canceled by ESPN After 2 Seasons

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didnâ€™t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's ESPN+ series, The Boardroom, has been canceled after two seasons. 

"The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+," ESPN said in a statement to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. "Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects."

The Boardroom starred Durant, Jay Williams and Durant's agent Rich Kleiman and would involve a series of different guests for each episode. The premise was not dissimilar to HBO's The Shop, though The Boardroom was focused on the business ventures of athletes and tech moguls.

Because the show broadcast on ESPN+, ratings information has not been made available. 

