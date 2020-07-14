Heat's Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Wants Jersey Nameplate Blank at NBA Restart

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA agreed to a list of social justice messages that NBA players could wear on the back of their uniforms during the league's restart, and while many players have chosen to do so, others are sticking with the display of their last name.

But Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is hoping to take an entirely different approach and wants to leave the back of his jersey blank, per Clay Ferraro of WPLG:

"I love and respect all the messages the league did choose, but for me, I felt like with no message, with no name, it's going back to like who I was if I wasn't who I was today. I'm no different from anybody else of color, and I want that to be my message, in the sense that just because I'm an NBA player, everybody has the same rights no matter what. That's how I feel about my people of color."

