Post Malone Got Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Signature Tattoos as Beer Pong Bet

Post Malone has autographs of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattooed on his body as a result of a lost beer pong bet, Mahomes told Clay Skipper of GQ.

The situation began ahead of a concert in Kansas City, which took place the day of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in February.

Mahomes and Kelce visited Malone backstage before the show and the group eventually played beer pong, with the Chiefs duo apparently dominating the rapper. Skipper broke down the situation:

"After nine or ten games, Post is interrupted by his manager. It's time, he's told, to take the stage. But Post waves him off. He needs to win a game. Finally, around the 14th or 15th game, Post decides he needs to up the stakes. He hands a piece of paper to Mahomes and Kelce, and he asks them to write their signatures, and he promises to tattoo the autographs onto his body—you know, like, permanently—if they can beat him again."

The result remained the same and Malone was forced to pay up on the bet.

"He has a tattoo artist literally in the room," Mahomes said.



Malone has showcased his beer pong ability in the past with a recent celebrity tournament, while he told Skipper he was a "pretty f--king competitive beer pong player."

It turns out he's just not as good as the pair of Super Bowl winners.