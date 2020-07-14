Eagles' Fletcher Cox's 'Fastball Wasn't What It Was' 2 Years Ago, Per NFL Coach

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Fletcher Cox may be nearing the end of his NFL prime, but he's still striking fear into opposing offenses.

"Fastball wasn't what it was two years ago, but still premier," a veteran NFL defensive coach said of Cox, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

A group of more than 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players were polled and ranked Cox third among interior defensive linemen, behind Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

