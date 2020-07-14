Slavko Duric Talks Zion Williamson Lawsuit; Says He Was Conned by Imposter

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Slavko Duric, a Canadian marketer who Zion Williamson's family alleges forged a representation agreement with the Pelicans star while he was in high school, said he was scammed out of $100,000 by someone he believed was close to the family. 

"I tried to do something I would characterize as outside the lines," Duric told Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. "I allegedly was involved early. I was at the front of the line through a person who said he knew the family. Somebody who said he was [Williamson's stepdad] Lee Anderson spoke with me. Someone who said they were [family friend] Chubby Wells spoke with me a dozen times."

Duric would not name the person who said they were connected to Williamson's family. He said once he wired over the $100,000, all contact with the people purporting to be connected to Williamson stopped.

"I've been the victim of a con job by somebody acting like they were in the inner circle [with Williamson]," Duric said. "I have never spoken to Zion Williamson, and anybody who purported themselves as being a member of Zion's inner circle was an impostor.

"Honestly, I am in a fog. I do know that I'm out 100 grand."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️

    Players, coaches weigh-in on why they feel the NBA's COVID-19 safety precautions are working exactly as planned

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Unlikely Finals Matchups We Want to See 👀

    Potential NBA Finals dust-ups we don't expect to happen, but would be amazing if they did

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Unlikely Finals Matchups We Want to See 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Every Team's Starting 5 in Orlando

    Predicting starting lineups for all 22 playoff teams after wave of opt outs

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Projecting Every Team's Starting 5 in Orlando

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Lakers ✍️

    @HowardBeck details how LeBron's demands for social justice have made speaking out first nature to NBA players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Lakers ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report