Slavko Duric Talks Zion Williamson Lawsuit; Says He Was Conned by Imposter

Slavko Duric Talks Zion Williamson Lawsuit; Says He Was Conned by ImposterJuly 14, 2020
Slavko Duric, a Canadian marketer who Zion Williamson's family alleges forged a representation agreement with the Pelicans star while he was in high school, said he was scammed out of $100,000 by someone he believed was close to the family.
"I tried to do something I would characterize as outside the lines," Duric told Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. "I allegedly was involved early. I was at the front of the line through a person who said he knew the family. Somebody who said he was [Williamson's stepdad] Lee Anderson spoke with me. Someone who said they were [family friend] Chubby Wells spoke with me a dozen times."
Duric would not name the person who said they were connected to Williamson's family. He said once he wired over the $100,000, all contact with the people purporting to be connected to Williamson stopped.
"I've been the victim of a con job by somebody acting like they were in the inner circle [with Williamson]," Duric said. "I have never spoken to Zion Williamson, and anybody who purported themselves as being a member of Zion's inner circle was an impostor.
"Honestly, I am in a fog. I do know that I'm out 100 grand."
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️
Players, coaches weigh-in on why they feel the NBA's COVID-19 safety precautions are working exactly as planned