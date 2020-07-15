WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 15

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on the jam-packed NXT Great American Bash, the July 15 edition of WWE NXT was ready to keep the action going, including an exciting title main event.

Tegan Nox hoped to show that she is beyond a comeback story by finally capturing gold. The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard challenged Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship.

Damian Priest was done playing with Cameron Grimes. He challenged The Technical Savage to a rematch, finally fighting healthy. The Archer of Infamy promised to shut up the talkative Grimes.

In an unforgettable moment, Keith Lee ended Adam Cole's record-breaking NXT Championship reign, becoming the first-ever dual champion in NXT, holding the NXT Championship and North American Championship. He would appear to address his victory.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made a promise that time is running out. Doomsday is coming, and The Limitless One is now directly the path of a seemingly unstoppable force.

This night might not have the prestige of the Great American Bash, but with a likely showstopper in Shirai vs. Nox and the potential first face-off of Lee and Kross, this night had a chance to be just as explosive.