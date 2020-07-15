WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 15July 15, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 15
Following up on the jam-packed NXT Great American Bash, the July 15 edition of WWE NXT was ready to keep the action going, including an exciting title main event.
Tegan Nox hoped to show that she is beyond a comeback story by finally capturing gold. The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard challenged Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship.
Damian Priest was done playing with Cameron Grimes. He challenged The Technical Savage to a rematch, finally fighting healthy. The Archer of Infamy promised to shut up the talkative Grimes.
In an unforgettable moment, Keith Lee ended Adam Cole's record-breaking NXT Championship reign, becoming the first-ever dual champion in NXT, holding the NXT Championship and North American Championship. He would appear to address his victory.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett made a promise that time is running out. Doomsday is coming, and The Limitless One is now directly the path of a seemingly unstoppable force.
This night might not have the prestige of the Great American Bash, but with a likely showstopper in Shirai vs. Nox and the potential first face-off of Lee and Kross, this night had a chance to be just as explosive.
Keith Lee Announces He Will Defend His Championships Against Dominik Dijakovic
A video package was shown of many stars including Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest congratulating Keith Lee but also making clear they would take his championships.
The Limitless One basked in his own glory as a dual champion before stating that he is ready for any challengers for his NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship.
He called out Dominik Dijakovic. The Limitless One told his biggest rival that he had talked to William Regal and would put both his titles on the line against Dijakovic tonight.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a nice moment for Lee and Dijakovic. While the two have wrestled many times, perhaps too many in a short period, it is difficult to say no when another opportunity arises. The two men wrestle in a different way together than any other pairing in WWE.
This sets up a huge match to solidify this week's NXT as must-watch. Lee can be the ultimate fighting champion. He can put one or both of his titles on the line every couple weeks, elevating both championships in the process. It truly is a new era in NXT.
Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
Cameron Grimes tried to escape this match early with the win, but Damian Priest would not allow it. He brutalized The Technical Savage from a series of dangerous kicks to connecting on a devastating Razor's Edge on the apron.
Grimes fought back, keeping the pace high. However, The Archer of Infamy was more than willing to match speed with his opponent. Priest ducked a diving Grimes, sending him into the ropes. This set up a cyclone kick and a second-rope Reckoning for the win.
Afterward, The Archer of Infamy promised that he was coming for the winner of Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic.
Result
Priest def. Grimes by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not smooth, but it accomplished its intended goal. Grimes talked so much trash throughout. In the end, it did not matter. Priest continued to move forward, pushing toward a major opportunity soon enough.
Priest works well with the right opponents. He and Lee will eventually have a main event clash worthy of both men. Grimes is certainly talented, but he is still looking for the right competitor that can take him to the next level.