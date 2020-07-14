AL Scout on Noah Syndergaard: Not Many Aces in MLB 'And He Isn't One of Them'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Houston Astros during a spring training baseball game at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard remains a divisive player among MLB front offices, with some considering him an elite pitcher and others seeing him on a lower tier. 

In a poll of 20 executives and scouts by Marc Carig and Andy McCullough of The Athletic, five called Syndergaard and ace—someone you can build a franchise around—while others weren't quite as convinced.

"When we're talking about an ace, there aren't many of them and he isn't one of them," an American League scout said.

The scout added he doesn't trust the pitcher to reach the top tier of the sport.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Contenders That Will Disappoint in Short Season

    Six teams that may fall short of expectations in 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Contenders That Will Disappoint in Short Season

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    Best MLB Players of the 1990s: OFs

    Does @JoelReuter put Griffey or Bonds at No. 1 in his rankings?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Best MLB Players of the 1990s: OFs

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Manaea: I Don't Have Much Respect for Astros

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Manaea: I Don't Have Much Respect for Astros

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Summer Camp News Roundup

    Latest news on Byron Buxton injury and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Summer Camp News Roundup

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report