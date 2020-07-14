AL Scout on Noah Syndergaard: Not Many Aces in MLB 'And He Isn't One of Them'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard remains a divisive player among MLB front offices, with some considering him an elite pitcher and others seeing him on a lower tier.

In a poll of 20 executives and scouts by Marc Carig and Andy McCullough of The Athletic, five called Syndergaard and ace—someone you can build a franchise around—while others weren't quite as convinced.

"When we're talking about an ace, there aren't many of them and he isn't one of them," an American League scout said.

The scout added he doesn't trust the pitcher to reach the top tier of the sport.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.