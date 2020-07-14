Michelle Obama's Brother Craig Robinson Joins NABC with Knicks Contract Expiring

Dean Hare/Associated Press

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Craig Robinson, who is the former Oregon State men's basketball coach and brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, accepted a position as the organization's next executive director.

The announcement noted Robinson will succeed Jim Haney, who was the executive director for 29 years.

"I'm extremely honored and excited for this tremendous and vital opportunity," Robinson said. "I'd like to thank the NABC, our Board of Directors, President Jamie Dixon and the search committee for selecting me at such an important time for our membership, our players and our game. I look forward to the challenges ahead."

Howie Kussoy of the New York Post noted Robinson was the vice president of player development and minor league operations with the New York Knicks before accepting this position.

Former Knicks president Steve Mills, who was fired in February, hired Robinson, and Marc Berman of the New York Post pointed out the latter's contract ended at the end of the month.

Robinson was not expected to stay with the Knicks.

Robinson coached two seasons at Brown and six seasons at Oregon State from 2006-07 through 2013-14. He finished with a 124-133 record and later worked in the Milwaukee Bucks' front office in the player and organizational development department.

As for the NABC, Dave Skretta of the Associated Press noted it was founded in 1927 by former Kansas coach Phog Allen and "has continued to influence rules and other issues ever since."