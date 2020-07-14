NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Carmelo Anthony, Mike Woodson and More

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony hasn't been an All-Star since 2017, but he is still capable of being an offensive force in spurts. He's averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in roughly 32.5 minutes per game with the Portland Trail Blazers this season.

In February, the veteran forward dropped 32 points on the Detroit Pistons.

While Anthony is no longer the scoring sensation he once was, he does seem to have a fair bit left in the proverbial tank. This is why a return to the talent-starved New York Knicks would make some sense.

New York could use a savvy veteran complement to R.J. Barrett and this year's first-round rookie—quite possibly a lottery selection.

A reunion could happen too. Anthony, 36, is playing on a one-year contract, and new Knicks president Leon Rose could be supportive of the move.

"The sense is Anthony wants to finish his career in New York and he fell right on the Knicks' radar the moment Rose accepted the presidency," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote. "There is no bigger fan of Anthony on the planet than Rose."

Anthony began his first stint with the Knicks when he was traded in 2011 and spent seven seasons with the club. Rose previously was his agent and earned his former client's praise when given the Knicks job.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"He's been in this game for a long time. He's represented the best of the best in this game. He knows," Anthony said, per Berman. "He's made deals. That's just what he does. He's good at running his organization and his own business."

One big remaining question, though, is who would be coaching Anthony if he does return.

Knicks Wrap Second Round of Interviews

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

According to Newsday's Steve Popper, the Knicks have completed their second round of head coaching interviews. One interesting name in that second round is Mike Woodson—who, like Anthony, has a history in New York.

He coached the Knicks from 2011-14. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, he could return to the head-coaching job or be an assistant:

"Woodson, 62, the former Knicks head coach, is among several candidates who've met with team brass via video conference. Woodson, like front-runner Tom Thibodeau, has a connection to team president Leon Rose and top Knicks executive William Wesley because they represented him at CAA as agents. It's possible that Woodson, who owns the highest winning percentage of a Knicks coach since Jeff Van Gundy, is hired as an assistant if he's bypassed for the top job."

However, Bondy also pointed out that Tom Thibodeau remains the favorite for the job and suggests that interviews with candidates like Woodson might not be genuine.

"Thibodeau has long been considered the favorite as a former CAA client and folks around the league have expressed skepticism that this is really an open search, rather than just an intel gathering exercise," Bondy wrote.

This meshes with what Shams Charania previously reported for Stadium.

"The thought around the league is still that this is Tom Thibodeau's job to lose," Charania said.

Of course, a reunion between Woodson and Anthony might be a bit more fun. New York was in the postseason in both 2012 and 2013.

Is LaMelo Eyeing New York?

As previously mentioned, the 21-45 Knicks have a good shot at landing a lottery pick. One player who both fits the team's needs and could desire a stint with the Knicks is Illawarra Hawks standout LaMelo Ball.

"As teams do their homework on players in the draft, there's been a consistent theme about LaMelo Ball: multiple teams believe Ball and those in his circle prefer that he lands in New York," SNY's Ian Begley recently wrote.

This matches an earlier offseason report from Berman.

"Some league sources believe the Ball camp will try to steer the 18-year-old point guard to the Knicks, though such a maneuver will seem difficult if Leon Rose's club doesn't rise into the top four in the lottery," he wrote in May.

Over the weekend, however, Ball's manager, Jermaine Jackson, seemingly shot down the idea that the player is all-in on the Knicks:

While Ball might not want New York above all other destinations, he would help make for a fun and competitive lineup. Partnering with Barrett and potentially Anthony would give the Knicks a solid core and a high level of entertainment value.