Sasha Banks, Bayley Can Do No Wrong, Unleashing Kevin Owens and More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The July 13 edition of WWE Raw carried an air of importance due to its proximity to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. It was also a night of grudge matches that elevated some major stars while highlighting the recent failings of others.

Sasha Banks and Bayley continued a dominant run as WWE women's tag team champions with an impressive showing against Asuka and Kairi Sane. The champs have been wrestling on all three brands, yet they seem to work harder with every passing week and continue to elevate the women's tag team division.

Angel Garza and Andrade could elevate the Raw men's tag team division, but they first need to get on the same page. After an awkward close victory against The Viking Raiders, it is clear they are in position to rise or fall, taking the division with them.

Kevin Owens has always been among the leading WWE Superstars, but he is in limbo at the moment. Seth Rollins lost to him at WrestleMania 36 but seems more successful than ever. KO defeated him once again this week, but it remains to be seen if anything will change for him.

After many ups and down, it looks as though Ricochet has hit rock bottom. He played enhancement talent to Bobby Lashley and lost in embarrassing fashion. It is time to take a hard look at changing direction with The One and Only before it's too late.

This show did not do much for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday, but it did show who needs to continue to be highlighted and who needs a restart.