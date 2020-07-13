Warriors' Stephen Curry Discusses 'Subtle Racism,' Holding Everyone Accountable

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry joined basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins and baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith in a discussion about topics such as systemic racism, police reform and nationwide protests during Race and Sports in America: Conversations on NBC Sports Network on Monday.

Curry said it is critical to fight systemic racism but also the "subtle racism and prejudice that starts to add on itself," such as thinking successful Black people are an anomaly and describing someone as "articulate" and "well-spoken" in prejudicial ways.

He continued, saying, "shifting perspectives and holding everybody accountable, whether it's a private conversation, whether it's a tweet, whether it's a video, whatever it is ... to see everybody as equal" is key.

The six-time All-Star also stressed how important voting is and will continue to be in the future, not just at the national level but at the local level where "real change happens."

In June, Curry joined teammates Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee at the "Walking in Unity" protest in Oakland, California.

It was one of many worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd was killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck as Floyd pleaded for his life and said he could not breathe.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to joining the protests, Curry posted a photo of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck to Instagram with the following caption:

"GEORGE FLOYD If this image doesn't disturb you and piss you off, then idk. I've seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it's the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn't deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn't matter. George was murdered. George wasn't human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd"

Monday's show discussed the protests and renewed fight against systemic racism, police brutality and social injustice, and Curry said he is "hopeful and optimistic" future generations will see the results of such efforts.

"It's rewarding that you might not see the results right away, but we have to continue to double down and double down and keep people accountable in all, you know, walks of life," he said. "All industries. All forms of leadership. The judicial system. All those types of things. And hopefully for my kid's generation, their kids, we will see change. I'm hopeful and optimistic about it. But I understand how much work will need to go into that."