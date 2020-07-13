Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Commits to FAU over Alabama, More; 4-Star QB Recruit

Credit: 247Sports.com

Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, announced Monday he committed to Florida Atlantic.

Sanders, a 4-star recruit, is the No. 14 pro-style quarterback and No. 219 player overall in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

