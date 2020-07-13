Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Commits to FAU over Alabama, More; 4-Star QB Recruit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

Credit: 247Sports.com

Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, announced Monday he committed to Florida Atlantic.

Sanders, a 4-star recruit, is the No. 14 pro-style quarterback and No. 219 player overall in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

