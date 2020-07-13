Cowboys Rumors: DAL Has 'All but Given Up Hope' for Randy Gregory Reinstatement

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have "all but given up hope of defensive end Randy Gregory being reinstated from indefinite suspension," according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in 2019 for multiple violations of the league's policy on substances of abuse.

Gregory, 27, was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL draft. He's played in just 28 games since, registering 45 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

As of late March, Gregory had reportedly filed for reinstatement, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

"I will be back this year," he told Patrik Walker of CBS Sports in March. "Difference is, I'll be back for good this time."

As of May, the reinstatement process was still ongoing.

"We are working through the process," his agent, Peter Schaffer, told Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "We are very happy for [recently reinstated Aldon Smith] and wish him all the luck in the world and successful resumption of his career. It's refreshing to see the NFL following through on their stated goal to focus more of rehabbing players than punishing players."

Gregory, who tested positive for marijuana on multiple occasions, has also struggled with clinical anxiety, clinical depression and bipolar disorder, but told Walker in March he was in a good head space.

"I am happy," he said. "And in a better place mentally more than ever."