Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Cowboys Have No Interest; DE Seen as 'Too Expensive'

As he looks at his potential landing spots, Jadeveon Clowney can cross off the Dallas Cowboys.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported the Cowboys consider the free-agent edge-rusher to be "too expensive" since other teams have extended offers of at least $15 million annually.

Hill echoed a similar sentiment last week:

The Cowboys have a little more than $11.2 million in salary-cap space. They could save $8 million while carrying $1.1 million in dead money by releasing Tyrone Crawford, per Over the Cap. By doing so, Dallas would have more than enough money to meet Clowney's contract demands.

DeMarcus Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million extension with the Cowboys in April 2019, so many will reasonably argue the team shouldn't pursue another veteran defensive end who would inevitably carry a big cap hit.

A short-term deal with Clowney would make sense.

The three-time Pro Bowler be an upgrade over Crawford, who had season-ending hip surgery in 2019 and is in the final year of his contract.

Dallas is also presumably counting on Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory, who's waiting for a resolution in his reinstatement process, to play meaningful roles along the line. Smith, who was reinstated in May, hasn't played since 2015. Of note, Hill also reported the Cowboys have "all but given up hope" on a reinstatement for Gregory, who has made just career 28 appearances to date.

Replacing Crawford with Clowney for a season would provide a level of security to the defensive line, something that shouldn't be overlooked on a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2020.

However, it would appear the move is a nonstarter for the Cowboys.