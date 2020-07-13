Kings' Richaun Holmes Broke NBA Campus Quarantine to Pick Up Food Delivery

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes will be in quarantine for eight more days after what turned out to be a costly decision to pick up food delivery.

"After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick-up a food delivery," Holmes said in a statement Monday. "I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

It is notable that Holmes left the NBA's campus area to pick up food since he told reporters Friday, "I've seen complaints about the food, I've been good down here. I would just say, thank y'all for the food."

The NBA invited 22 teams to the Walt Disney World Resort to create a campus-like environment in an effort to mitigate risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it attempts to restart a season that has been suspended since March 11.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported any player who breaks quarantine once the games start on July 30 will lose approximately 1 percent of his salary for each game missed. Holmes would have lost approximately $50,000 per game missed had this happened after the seeding games started.

Holmes is in the middle of a breakout season and has averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 65.4 percent from the field. He never averaged more than 9.8 points per game during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns during his first four NBA seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Kings are 28-36 and 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.

If they play well in their eight seeding games in Orlando, Florida, they will be in position to force a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed. If the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, it must defeat the No. 8 seed two games in a row to earn the final playoff spot.

The Kings' first seeding game is scheduled for July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.