Report: Greg Olsen Signs Fox Sports Contract to Call NFL Games After Retirement

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen will transition to the broadcast booth when he hangs up his cleats.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Fox Sports signed a deal with Olsen that will see him work alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the network's No. 2 game analyst.

The news comes as little surprise since the 35-year-old has already worked with Fox on game broadcasts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.