Dak Prescott Rumors: Not 'A Lot of Optimism' Cowboys Will Agree to New Contract

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have until Wednesday to agree to a new long-term contract, but there reportedly "isn't a lot of optimism that one will be reached," according to Jane Slater of NFL Network.

The quarterback signed his franchise tag for 2020, which will pay him $31.4 million on a one-year tender if the two sides can't agree on a new deal, per Spotrac.

While Prescott will remain under center for the Cowboys this season, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday the two sides were "not close" on agreeing to a new contract.

Earlier this spring, the team seemed confident in its ability to work out a new deal with Prescott.

"Dak is the quarterback of our franchise now, and for many years to come," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan in May (via ESPN's Ed Werder). "We've gotta get his contract—we've gotta get over that hurdle. But we'll do it, it'll ultimately get done."

Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the main sticking point has been the length of the deal. Prescott is seeking a four-year extension, while the Cowboys are offering him a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old has started every game since entering the league and has been named to two Pro Bowls in four seasons. He led the No. 1 offense in the NFL last year in total yards, finishing with a career-high 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.