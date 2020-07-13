Joel Embiid Will Display His Name on 76ers Jersey, Not Social Justice Message

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not wear one of the social justice messages approved by the NBA on the back of his jersey when the season resumes later this month.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported Embiid chose to keep his last name on the back of his jersey. The NBA is allowing players to use approved social justice slogans in place of their names for the first four days of seeding games.

Afterward, players may continue using their chosen slogan with their name placed under their number.

Players could choose from the following phrases: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Equality and Black Lives Matter were the two most popular choices among players, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said 285 players chose to wear a social justice message.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is also among the relative few players who declined.

"I actually didn't go with a name on the back of my jersey," James told reporters. "It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players. I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It's just something that didn't really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

"I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn't part of that process, which is OK. I'm absolutely OK with that. ... I don't need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I'm about and what I'm here to do."

Embiid's reasoning for choosing to not wear a message was not made clear in Andrews' initial report.