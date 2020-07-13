Image of Mouth Shield Revealed for NFL Helmets to Combat Spread of COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Detail view of three NFL footballs on the sideline before the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Oakley Mouth Shield was unveiled Monday as an addition for NFL helmets in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the 2020 season. 

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, the NFL is expected to distribute the shields to all 32 teams this week for testing and the league's medical experts are advocating for their use, although there is currently no mandate for players to use them.

"That's certainly what we're going to encourage," NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said of the shields. "And we hope that we're going to land on a product design that's something that everyone would want to wear, because they'll see the value and want that additional protection without any detriment to performance."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

