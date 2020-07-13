Heat's Andre Iguodala on NBA Campus: 'We've Played in Worse Conditions'

Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NBA restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a unique environment, with 22 teams all gathered in one central location and quarantined away from the general public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But for the Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala, it simply isn't that big of a deal. 

"Everyone's talking about 'How do you adjust to your environment?' and 'This is a different type of environment for these guys.' It's not really a different type of environment coming from the environments that the majority of the league comes from, low- to middle-class income families," he told ESPN. "We've played in worse conditions."

                 

