Heat's Andre Iguodala on NBA Campus: 'We've Played in Worse Conditions'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NBA restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a unique environment, with 22 teams all gathered in one central location and quarantined away from the general public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for the Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala, it simply isn't that big of a deal.

"Everyone's talking about 'How do you adjust to your environment?' and 'This is a different type of environment for these guys.' It's not really a different type of environment coming from the environments that the majority of the league comes from, low- to middle-class income families," he told ESPN. "We've played in worse conditions."

