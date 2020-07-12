NJCAA President: Football Season Expected to Be Moved to Spring Amid COVID-19

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Amid numerous college football conferences and teams announcing changed plans for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Junior College Athletic Association revealed that it is expected to approve a proposal to move its college football season to the spring.

NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker (h/t ESPN's David Wilson) issued the following remarks:

"This plan gives our student-athletes the best opportunity to have as much of a quality season in the spring for all sports, while also allowing some time and engagement when allowed by their individual institutions in the fall."

Teams could begin practicing March 1, 2021, and games can start March 25. Teams could not play more than seven games, with regular seasons ending by May 15. The postseason would start June 3.

Schools can hold practices this fall between Aug. 13 and Oct. 10 and hold two scrimmages against other teams if they so choose.

The NJCAA board of regents is expected to vote on the proposal at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

The NJCAA's proposal comes amid a rash of changes to the college football landscape.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ivy League, which plays on the Division I-FBS level in football and D-I for all other varsity sports, has already announced that sports have been postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten have released plans to cancel their nonconference schedules, and the ACC is planning to do so as well, per Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Division II Morehouse College has canceled its fall sports season.

The United States saw a one-day record of 66,281 new cases reported Sunday, per the World Health Organization. That number is more than five times the amount seen during the two-month daily low of 13,227 on May 19.

There has been talk of moving college football to the spring. Dan Wolken of USA Today reported that college football officials inquired with the NFL as to whether it would move the draft if a spring season was held, and the NFL is reportedly uninterested.