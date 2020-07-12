Charlotte Flair Discusses WWE Absence, Cosmetic Surgery on Twitter

Brian Ach/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair suffered a kayfabe arm injury following a Nia Jax attack on the June 22 edition of Monday Night Raw, and she has been off television since.

On Sunday, Flair posted a series of tweets explaining the real reason she will be taking extended time off:

"My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we're going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs.

"The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it.

"I'm going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother's house.

"A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen.

"At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made.

"Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.

"To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery.

"I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport previously reported June 23 that Flair would be taking an "extended break" for personal time and a then-undisclosed surgery.

McCarthy's sources reported that there was a "zero percent chance" that Flair would be back in time for SummerSlam, which is slated for August 23.

Per McCarthy, the expectation is for Flair to return around Royal Rumble season next January but that a comeback near Survivor Series, which takes place in November, could occur if a "good story pops up before then."

Flair is a 12-time women's world champion who has held the Divas Championship, the Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship and NXT Women's Championship. She signed with WWE in 2012 and joined NXT for three years before moving to the main roster in 2015.